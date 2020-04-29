SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state leaders are discussing the possibility of a regional reopening after calls to do so from Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and other local mayors.

In early April, Gov. Jay Inslee extended orders to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s more than 7 million residents home through May 4, saying social distancing measures needed to continue to minimize the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Woodward recently said in a Twitter thread that she was pushing for a "regional and slow approach" to opening the economy during conversations with Gov. Jay Inslee, emphasizing that "Spokane is drastically different than western Washington."

The Seattle Times reports that Secretary of Health John Wiesman said during a news conference on Tuesday that there have been discussions about reopening regional areas of Washington with fewer coronavirus cases.

“We are exploring what kind of a regionalized approach would look like," he said.

“And I’m sure you’ll be hearing more about that in the days to come, as we make some further decisions about that,” he added.

Wiesman added that state health officials "certainly want to see cases decreasing everywhere."

A spokesperson from Gov. Inslee's office told KREM on Wednesday that no decisions have been made, but the Department of Health and others are "exploring a regional approach."

This comes after state officials were resistant last week to the idea, saying it could cause new surges in coronavirus cases thanks to travel.

On her Facebook page, Woodward responded to state leaders' decision to discuss a regional reopening, writing, "Our push to be flexible in opening up Spokane County’s economy is paying off! The governor is NOW willing to look at regions of the state with fewer Covid-19 cases."

She also urged people to continue social distancing.

City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington provided the following statement on behalf of Mayor Woodward regarding the discussions of a regional reopening:

"Discussion is ongoing about what a potential regional reopening might look like. Those conversations are about developing a thoughtful, methodical, and flexible plan, based on guidance from public health experts, to slowly reopen and return to public life. Any plan must be true to the original objective of slowing the spread of illness and come with a capability to pause or temporarily pullback if those needs are not being met."

Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz also addressed the possibility during a media briefing, saying "our data are supportive" of the approach.

"I think our numbers are looking good. I feel very reassured by my health care partners that they can withstand a potential increase," he said.

Public health leaders would be concerned, however, if they start to see a significant uptick in cases that could overwhelm the healthcare system, Lutz said.

Inslee’s chief of staff said on Tuesday that he could announce an extension of the state’s COVID-19-related stay-at-home order later this week.

Lutz added on Wednesday that he expects Gov. Inslee to announced a phased-in approach to reopening Washington state's economy.

