Coronavirus updates: Health questionnaire now part of Alaska Airlines check-in process

Find developments on Washington's coronavirus outbreak and the state's plan for recovery.

Key facts:

About 800 King County employees will permanently work from home.

10 new deaths and 501 new cases reported Monday in Washington.

TOTAL: 1,320 deaths among 32,253 overall cases in Washington state.

548,220 people in Washington have taken a test for coronavirus and 5.9% of those tests have been positive, according to the state Department of Health.

Tuesday, June 30:

Alaska Airlines begins making health questionnaire part of check-in process

Alaska Airlines is now asking passengers a series of pre-flight health questions as part of a new set of protocols meant to ensure health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Tuesday, a “wellness agreement” will become part of the check-in process at airport kiosks, on Alaska’s app, and on the carrier’s website.

The questionnaire will ask travelers if they're experiencing flu-like symptoms and whether they've been in close contact with anyone with respiratory illness. If they have, they would be subject to additional screening and could be required to book another flight, the carrier said.

'It is very concerning' | CDC expert warns US far from containing coronavirus

The novel coronavirus is spreading too quickly and broadly for the United States to have it under control, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat.

Schuchat, who has 32 years of experience working for the CDC, made the comments during a live Q and A with Dr. Howard Bauchner with JAMA, an international peer-reviewed medical journal.

Overall, the U.S. has experienced a sharp increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day, and by late June had surpassed the peak rate of spread in early April.

A reported tally on Tuesday from Johns Hopkins University researchers said the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic had topped 509,000 worldwide.

About 1 in 4 of those deaths – more than 129,000 – have been reported in the U.S.

285 US children hit with serious coronavirus-linked condition

At least 285 U.S. children have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus and while most recovered, the potential for long-term or permanent damage is unknown, two new studies suggest.

The papers, published online Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine, provide the fullest report yet on the condition.

The condition is known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. It is considered uncommon and deaths are rare; six children died among the 285 in the new studies.

Including cases in Europe, where it was first reported, about 1,000 children worldwide have been affected, a journal editorial said.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s case definition includes current or recent COVID-19 infection or exposure to the virus; a fever of at least 100.4 for at least 24 hours; severe illness requiring hospitalization; inflammatory markers in blood tests, and evidence of problems affecting at least two organs that could include the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin or other nervous system.

Monday, June 29:

Seattle Storm coach to sit out 2020 season amid coronavirus concerns

Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to contract COVID-19.

The decision was made following a medical assessment by the league and in consultation with Hughes’ primary care physician.

The 65-year-old Hughes had surgery last year to remove a cancerous tumor from his digestive tract. Seattle promoted Gary Kloppenburg to head coach for this season.

The WNBA is set to begin its season in late July with all teams playing in Florida.

Washington likely to seek loan to keep jobless fund solvent

Washington state could make a request for a federal loan as soon as August or September to secure funds by the end of the year in order to keep its unemployment trust fund solvent as it continues to pay out benefits to those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns.

The state’s unemployment trust fund, which had more than $4.7 billion at the start of March is currently down to $2.8 billion.

To date, the state has paid more than $6.5 billion in benefits, of which two-thirds is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.

Washington tribes sue insurance group for virus coverage

Two Washington state Native tribes have sued a group of insurance providers they say have not covered claims for business losses resulting from the coronavirus.

The Kitsap Sun reported the Suquamish and Port Gamble S’Klallam tribes filed separate lawsuits against Tribal First Alliant Underwriting Solutions.

The civil claims filed earlier this month say the tribes bought $50 million of coverage in policies that should cover losses caused by the pandemic outbreak.

The lawsuits say the insurance group must provide broad coverage for losses resulting from any cause unless expressly excluded in the policies, which do not exclude diseases.

New coronavirus cases

About 800 King County employees will permanently work from home

Finding that they have effectively worked remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, approximately 800 employees of the King County Department of Natural Resource and Parks will transition to permanent teleworking.

The department successfully teleworked for three months, seeing "increased productivity and low absenteeism," according to Logan Harris, public affairs manager for the department.

"The COVID-19 pandemic essentially showed us how we can reduce our carbon footprint by decreasing energy use and getting more cars off the roads," Harris told KING 5. "The pandemic has also created devastating economic conditions that are threatening local government budgets and services to our residents. This decision will save the department money and reduce the need to cut services."

The department will keep one floor of space at the King Street Center and create more space at remote facilities for future collaboration and remote work stations. The department will vacate more than two floors at King Street.

The department employs about 1,800 people in total, according to King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn. Dunn opposes the decision, saying it sets up a "dangerous precedent" for operations.

Dunn's statement in full reads:

“This is a hugely impactful decision made with zero public process or workplan. By ordering nearly half its employees to permanently work from home, DNRP has set a dangerous precedent for King County operations that could escalate to impact the remaining 19,000 County employees and agencies.

“It’s alarming that DNRP issued a rushed mandatory telecommuting policy without presenting any required standards for productivity or success, management plans, assurance of performance levels, or even how to handle potential abuses of the system by employees who don’t pull their weight.

“Without these assurances, I am very concerned that taxpayers won’t get the same quality of service as when employees were required to show up to work. I think taxpayers deserve better planning and accountability from the executive branch before we commit the County to this path. The King County Council must have a chance to weigh in.”

Report: Virus could slow future Canadian shopping in Washington

An economic research study indicates border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus could reduce future cross-border shopping trips into Washington state by Canadians.

The Bellingham Herald reports the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University has released a report concerning money spent by Canadians in Whatcom County in northwest Washington.

The border between the state and British Columbia has been restricted to essential travelers and commercial trade since March because of the pandemic.

The report says the plan to ease border restrictions July 21 may not alleviate safety concerns that prevent Canadians from shopping in Washington.

Impacts of COVID-19 on city services being weighed in Tacoma

The City of Tacoma will weigh the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on city services as it develops the biennial budget for 2021-2022.

the Office of Management & Budget is first conducting community outreach on priorities, impacts of the pandemic, and financial impacts on the budget. In October, the city manager will propose a budget to the council for review.

Multiple surveys are available on the city's website.

Pierce County is currently in Phase 2 of the state's recovery plan.

Extra food benefits through Pandemic EBT

Any family in Washington state that has a child enrolled in a K-12 school who receives free or reduced-price meals is eligible for extra food benefits. The Pandemic EBT Emergency School Meals Program (P-EBT) is a temporary food benefit to help families buy groceries because schools were closed due to COVID-19.

P-EBT is for all students regardless of citizenship or immigration status. The only requirement is that a child must be eligible for free or reduced-price school meals.

The amount each family receives depends on how many students in the home receive free or reduced-price meals. The maximum benefit is $399 per child. Families with children who became eligible for free or reduced-price lunches after their school closed will receive less than $399 per child.

P-EBT benefits for families that already receive food stamps will have the additional funds loaded onto their existing EBT card between June 28 and July 7, 2020. Families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals that want to receive P-EBT benefits must apply online before August 31 or by the beginning of the new school year, whichever is later. Families can also apply for P-EBT by calling 877-501-2233.

Seattle Aquarium to reopen Monday



The Seattle Aquarium will reopen to the public on Monday, June 29 after being closed for months to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The aquarium experience will be different for visitors when the doors reopen. Guests will need to purchase tickets online for a specific day and entry time.

All visitors, staff, and volunteers will also be required to wear a face mask that covers your nose and mouth “for the protection of humans and animals alike.” Children under the age of 2 and visitors who are medically unable to wear a mask are exempt from wearing a face covering.

The aquarium will reopen at 15% capacity, and a one-way path will be in place to help with social distancing measures.

Gov. Inslee pauses counties moving to Phase 4 of reopening due to rise in coronavirus cases

Washington counties looking to move to Phase 4 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan will have to wait a little longer.

Gov. Inslee and Secretary John Wiesman announced Saturday the Department of Health is putting a pause on counties moving to Phase 4 due to rising coronavirus cases across the state and increased concern about the virus' spread, according to a news release.

Eight counties were eligible to move from Phase 3 to Phase 4 before the pause.

Coronavirus global death toll passes 500,000; over 10 million cases

Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide.

A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Globally, the Hopkins tally has reported over 500,000 deaths.

While Hopkins reports only confirmed coronavirus cases, experts believe the true number of people who have been infected could be as much as 10 times that figure, given that so many people can’t get tested or may have the virus without showing any symptoms.

COVID-19 cases in Washington state

No new deaths were reported on Sunday, but 348 new cases were reported throughout the state.

There have been a total of 1,310 deaths among 31,752 overall cases in Washington state.