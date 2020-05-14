OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state's unemployment office is halting payments for one to two days amid a rise in fraud attempts.

The state's Employment Security Department (ESD) Commissioner, Suzi LeVine, said ESD has seen a "significant rise" in reports of imposter fraud since the start of May and particularly in the past week.

"This is where bad actors have stolen Washingtonians’ personal information from sources outside of the agency and are using it to apply for unemployment benefits," Levine wrote in a statement.

Levine clarified that ESD has not had a breach of its system and no data has been taken from the agency.

The unemployment office is seeing victims' personal information that has been stolen from another source, and then used by criminals to apply for benefits and attempt to route payments into their own bank accounts, Levine said.

"Many Washingtonians did not know their information had been stolen in the past, and this situation has only illuminated that fact as fraudsters attempt to get unemployment benefits in Washingtonians’ names," Levine added.

The Spokane Police Department reported on Wednesday that there has been a recent surge in local identity theft reports involving unemployment claims, including 18 reports within the city limits in one day and another 32 in Spokane County.

Several people have also reached out to KREM to report that they have received letters confirming their applications for unemployment benefits when they did not apply.

Police advised those who are victims of fraud to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 to report it, and check in with credit bureaus to ensure their information has not been compromised.

ESD is taking additional steps to combat the increase in fraud, including more agents on its fraud hotline, the hiring of more fraud investigators, cross matching data with other state agencies and those throughout the country to detect fraud activity, and working with the U.S. Department of Labor to detect and prevent fraud.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are also holding payments for an additional 1-2 days this week so we can validate claims as authentic. We apologize for the hardship this may cause for valid claimants," Levine said.

Victims of fraud will not have to repay the money, Levine added. Someone who is a victim of fraud and needs to apply for benefits later will still be able to do so.

Those who believe they may be a victim of imposter fraud are asked to visit the ESD website and report it immediately using instructions on that page.

Here are some additional steps to take and resources to learn more if you believe your identity has been stolen:

Go to the FTC identity theft website, identitytheft.gov. This resource has the most current, detailed step by step process for reporting and protecting people from further victimization.

Request your free credit reports via annualcreditreport.com and review them for other fraudulent activities.

Find additional tips from the Washington State Attorney General at atg.wa.gov/recovering-identity-theft-or-fraud.

