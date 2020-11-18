US Rep. Dan Newhouse tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents central Washington, says his coronavirus symptoms are mild, and he's quarantining at home.

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents central Washington, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Newhouse, a Republican in Washington’s 4th District, tweeted Wednesday he “began to feel a little run down” Tuesday, so he got tested. The positive results came back Tuesday night.

“My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines,” Newhouse tweeted. “I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home.”

Newhouse’s district covers Yakima, Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Adams, Benton and Franklin counties.

His diagnosis comes as coronavirus cases skyrocket across Washington state. The state reported 2,677 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, which broke yet another record for highest daily case count, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health.