Gov. Jay Inslee rolled out four phases to Washington’s re-opening plan on Friday, which are expect to last until at least July.

Washington will be under a stay-at-home order through May 31, but some restrictions could begin lifting mid-May.

Inslee said each phase will last for at least three weeks before moving onto the next.

RELATED: Olympia business owner encourages other companies to defy stay-home orders

Phase 1

This phase is Washington's initial stay-at-home with some modifications Inslee outlined at the end of April, including allowing low-risk construction, fishing, hunting and park access.

By mid-May, retail curbside pickup, auto sales, and car washes could resume with restrictions. Drive-in spiritual services would be allowed with one car per household.

Large group gatherings are still banned, and all travel should be essential.

Washington state's phase-in plan for reopening from the stay home order

KING

Phase two

This phase would allow more outdoor recreation, such as camping.

Small group gatherings of five people or less are allowed.

Barber shops and salons could reopen along with restaurants at 50% capacity and tables of five people or less. Pet services, including grooming, could resume. Some professional services could resume, although teleworking will still be encouraged.

Limited non-essential travel within the proximity of your home is allowed.

RELATED: More than 1 million coronavirus recoveries reported worldwide

Phase three

Group sizes could expand to 50 people or less.

Non-essential travel could resume.

Restaurants could move to 75% capacity and bars to 25%. Gyms, recreational facilities, like pools, and movie theaters could reopen at 50% capacity. Libraries, museums and government buildings could also reopen.

Nightclubs and entertainment venues would not be allowed to open.

Phase four

The "majority of public interactions" would resume. Gatherings of more than 50 people are allowed with social distancing.

Worksite staffing would be unrestricted, although workers should follow social distancing. Bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues can return to full capacity.