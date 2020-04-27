OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a 2:30 p.m. press conference Monday with wildlife and recreation officials to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.

Gov. Inslee will be joined by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, Director of Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife Kelly Susewind, and Director of Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission Don Hoch.

All state-run parks, wildlife areas, water access areas, and DNR-managed lands closed in late March following Washington’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Gov. Inslee extended the stay-home order until May 4.

Last week, Gov. Inslee announced that low-risk construction could resume in Washington, marking one of the first steps the state is taking to slowly reopen the economy.

On Sunday, boaters gathered on Lake Union in Seattle to ask Gov. Inslee to ease the restrictions on fishing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the stay-home order, residents are allowed to go out on a boat but are not allowed to fish or cast a line into the water.

Organizers of Sunday's event said they are willing to take extra precautions or follow certain guidelines from the State Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“Ninety percent of fishing involves social distancing because people don't want to fish next to each other because they can't catch fish as well,” said organizer Marc Marcantonio.

Marcantonio said he believes adding fishing won't make matters worse for the pandemic but could help eliminate some of the stress this crowd is feeling.

Gov. Inslee’s office said he is looking for ways to ease restrictions on outdoor recreation.

