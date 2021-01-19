Washington bill would reopen restaurants at 25% capacity

A state senator representing Spokane co-sponsored the bill, which would reopen businesses shuttered due to coronavirus restrictions.

A Washington state senator from Spokane is co-sponsoring a bill that would re-open restaurants at 25 percent capacity.

Republican Sen. Jeff Holy, who represents the state's 6th District, co-sponsored SB5114. The bill would reopen all businesses that have been closed since Gov. Jay Inslee's latest set of coronavirus restrictions went into effect on Nov. 15. That includes restaurants, which could reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Gov. Inslee, along with governors in many other U.S. states, have taken executive action to restrict activities and businesses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of Washingtonians have lost their lives due to COVID-19, including more than 400 Spokane County residents.

The bill states, in part, that "the people of Washington have shown they are rising to the challenges of COVID-19, that they care for their communities, and that the businesses and other facilities in this state are equipped and ready to serve their customers in a safe manner."

The public is able to comment on the bill during a hearing set for Jan. 20.

Read more about the bill here.