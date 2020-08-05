KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District has operated a coronavirus call center since March, and many of those manning the phones to answer questions and help try to quell concerns about the pandemic.

The volunteers are run by a group called the Medical Reserve Corps, and this is the first time they've been used in Kootenai County since the 2009 Swine Flu pandemic.

Panhandle Health spokesperson Kate Hoyer said the volunteers have been essential to keeping the center running smoothly.

"We would not be able to handle the capacity of call that we've been receiving without these volunteers," Hoyer said.

The call center deals with a wide range of calls and emotions throughout the the day, and when cases go up, so does the work load.

"If there's a case spike, we'll see a spike in calls," Hoyer said.

In addition to answering questions from callers, the call center also is tasked with asking screening questions and running risk assessments on potential cases to determine if the person should speak with an epidemiologist about getting a coronavirus test.

But, this doesn't mean all of the calls are about getting tested, as Hoyer said calls have shifted toward being more about Governor Brad Little's phased reopening plan.

"Now it's tapered into, 'What is the governor doing? Am I an essential business? When can I reopen? Am I supposed to stay home?'," Hoyer said.

The other big question they've received is if face masks are mandatory in public. Currently, face masks are encouraged but not required in Idaho.

The call center is currently in week 10 of operations. Panhandle Health said the center was receiving 1,600 calls a week at one point, but that has now winded down. Five people now man the call center, down from its peak of 15.

While they might not receive recognition, Hoyer said they are also front line health care workers during this pandemic, as they deal with calls ranging from curious to cantankerous.

"They are the front line for the frustrated people in our community. But I will say, the volunteers in there handle those calls so well," Hoyer said.

Some callers have recognized the hard work of the call center volunteers, offering to bring them food to say thanks. Panhandle Health said they also appreciate the group, as they take the burden off of other staff who are also putting in long hours.

"I can't thank them enough," Hoyer said.

Panhandle Health said the center will likely stay open throughout Little's stay-healthy order.

