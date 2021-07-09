WSU will require proof of vaccination at home games. Here's what you need to know about verification process:

Fans can show a vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test before the game at kiosk locations or during the game at the gates.

PULLMAN, Mich. — WSU will require fans to provide proof of vaccination before watching home games at Martin Stadium beginning in October.

The first game that the new safety requirement will affect is The Coug's home football game against Oregon State at Martin Stadium on Oct. 9. They will be requiring fans to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the game.

Washington State Athletics, in alignment with football partners in the State of Washington, the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies will also comply with the procedures.

Spectators over the age of 12 will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. They can show their choice of verification before the game at four guest service kiosk locations outside of Martin Stadium.

Other gameday vaccination verification locations before the game include the Compton Union Building (CUB), Beasley Coliseum, and Cougville that will be open three hours before the game kickoff.

These stations will close at beginning of the game, and after that time, participants who do not get verified before heading into the stadium will be screened at the gates.

Participants will also be required to wear a mask during the game, regardless of their vaccination status. This included both indoor and outdoor seating at all times unless actively eating or drinking.