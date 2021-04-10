Rolovich doesn't think fans should worry about him being WSU's coach after vaccine deadline

When asked if fans should be worried about Rolovich still being employed with the university after Oct. 18, the coach simply said, "I don't think so."

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) Head Football Coach Nick Rolovich once again refused to answer whether he has received a COVID-19 vaccine or is seeking an exemption to the state mandate, which takes effect in two weeks.

When asked at a press conference Monday whether he had gotten the shot, Rolovich replied, "I'm still following the process that's been laid out. I'm going to leave it right there."

Monday, Oct. 4, is the last day for employees subject to Gov. Jay Inslee's vaccine mandate to get their shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated by the Oct. 18 deadline.

When asked if fans should be worried about Rolovich still being employed with the university after Oct. 18, the coach simply said, "I don't think so."

Rolovich is the highest paid employee in the state of Washington with his salary last year being $3,195,500.

Rolovich had said previously that he was not going to get the vaccine for personal reasons and would not be talking about it publicly.

Since Inslee announced the vaccine mandate in August, Rolovich has repeatedly stated that he plans to follow the mandate but won't explain how he will do that.