Whitworth University announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement

The decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations was made to help ensure the health and safety of the community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitworth University is requiring all students and employees to be vaccinated by Aug. 7, 2021.

Whitworth Interim President Scott McQuilkin made the announcement on their website Wednesday explaining that the decision was made to help ensure the health and safety of the community.

"This decision has been made in light of CDC, state and county health regulations and guidelines, and in consultation with medical experts and university health center staff," McQuilkin said.

The requirement would be in addition to the existing vaccine requirements which include measles, mumps, rubella and meningitis.

However, students enrolled in fully online programs will not be required to get vaccinated. Students that receive a medical or religious exemption can undergo regular testing.

Students and employees must submit proof of their vaccinations or exemption forms by Aug. 7.

"We look forward to the end of this global health crisis and the suffering and challenges it has wrought," McQuilkin explained. "Whitworth is at its very best when we are in person, in community, and providing our full academic and residential campus experience".