List: Where to find COVID-19 vaccine appointments for kids ages 5-11 in North Idaho

For parents looking to schedule their children COVID-19 vaccine appointment, here is a list of pharmacies and clinics offering the vaccine in North Idaho.

IDAHO CITY, Idaho — The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and several other vaccine providers in North Idaho are booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11.

According to a press release from PHD, the vaccine’s safety was studied in approximately 3,100 children age 5 through 11 who received the vaccine and no serious side effects have been detected in the ongoing study.

When it comes to how effective the vaccine is in younger age groups, PHD says immune responses of children aged 5 to 11 were comparable to those of people ages 16 to 25 years old. It was found the vaccine was 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 through 11.

Vaccine providers who are currently offering pediatric COVID vaccines include the following:

Panhandle Health District

The Panhandle Health District (PHD) is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11. For more information on time and locations, visit the PHD website or call 800 878-2364. For other state pharmacy locations offering the vaccine, use the COVID-19 vaccine tool here.

Walgreens in Coeur d’Alene

Walgreens pharmacy, located at 335 W Appleway Ave in Coeur d'Alene, offers vaccines for 5 to 11 years old. You can register for an appointment here or by calling the Walgreens pharmacy.

Walgreens Post Falls

People can call the Walgreens pharmacy at 706 E Seltice Way, Post Falls, Idaho, to schedule an appointment.

Lakeside Pediatrics

Lakeside Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine PLLC, located at 980 W Ironwood Dr. Suite 302 in Coeur d'Alene, offers the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5-11 years old. In order to schedule a vaccine, parents need to call the office at 208-292-5437 and press the option to speak with a scheduler. The number of vaccine doses the clinic receives is imitated, and you may be placed on a waitlist.

CDA Pediatrics

Coeur d'Alene Pediatrics is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine for patients and family members five years and older. People are asked to call or text the clinic to schedule a vaccine visit.

Coeur d'Alene Pediatrics location numbers include the following:

Coeur d'Alene, 700 W Ironwood Drive Suite 155, phone number: 208-667-0585

Hayden CDA pediatric clinic is located at 9095 N Hess Street. People can call at 208-772-8940

Post Falls CDA pediatric clinic located at 1300 E Mullan Ave Suite 1000, phone number: 208-777-1330

Heritage Health in Rathdrum

Heritage Health, located at 16760 North Hwy 41 in Rathdrum, Idaho, accepts COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children ages 5 to 11 years. For scheduling an appointment, people need to visit the Heritage Heath website.

Kaniksu Community Health

Kaniksu Health, at its different Idaho locations, is scheduling appointments for children 5 to 11 years old. For more information about the vaccine locations, visit the Kaniksu Community Health pediatrics website in your area.

Family Health Center in Sandpoint

Family Health Center accepts appointments for 5 to 11 year-olds at its Sandpoint clinic located at 606 N. 3rd Ave, Ste 101. To schedule an appointment, you can visit the Family Health Center website or call the health center.

White Cross Pharmacy in Sandpoint

White Cross Pharmacy has opening appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds at its Sandpoint location. People can visit the pharmacy website or call to make an appointment.

Rite Aid in Coeur d’Alene

Ride Aid in Coeur d'Alene located at 208 West Ironwood Drive, offers vaccines for children 5-11. Appointments are available by calling the pharmacy. You can book your appointment here.