Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and wife Trudi receive COVID-19 vaccine

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

The governor is eligible under Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout, which lowered the age threshold from 70 to 65 on Monday. Inslee is 69.

The Inslees are getting their first dose at an assisted living facility in Olympia, administered by Sea Mar Community Health.

"It's a scientific miracle that we have this safe, comfortable, efficacious vaccine so quickly," Inslee said after getting the vaccine. "It's just an incredible event and I feel very, very fortunate to live at a time with scientific geniuses, and people here at Sea Mar, who are doing such good work."

Inslee continued, "I couldn't be more thrilled, personally, but for the whole state."

Inslee's wife Trudi received the vaccine first. After both of them had been inoculated, the governor said, "I gotta tell you what, this is the most precious thing in life to me, is Trudi, and I would not have her getting this vaccine if it wasn't totally safe."

Trudi added, "And keep wearing masks and washing hands and keeping distance."

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Thursday that all Washington nursing home residents who opted in have now received their first dose.

DOH tweeted, "AMAZING NEWS! We finished giving the first round of #CovidVaccine to all residents in nursing homes across WA today! Still working on the rest of long-term care, but this is a major milestone. Shout-out to the many pharmacies helping us protect the most vulnerable Washingtonians."