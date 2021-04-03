WATCH LIVE: Inslee gives update on COVID-19 response in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to give an update on Washington state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Washington state has nearly hit its goal of administering 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per day. As of Wednesday, March 3, the seven-day average was 43,765, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Statewide, 1,760,668 doses were reportedly administered. A total of 2,108,450 doses have been delivered to providers and another 180,180 doses have been delivered for the long-term care vaccination program.

The state has also expanded who can receive the vaccine, following recommendations from the Biden administration.

Gov. Jay Inslee said that educators and licensed childcare workers have moved up to Washington's Phase 1B-Tier 1.

That group will be vaccinated through the federal retail pharmacy program. DOH said Thursday it expects all educators can get one dose by the end of March based on estimated vaccine shipments.

The increase in the number of doses given per day comes as the state confirmed there have been more than 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

“As we recognize the loss of 5,000 Washingtonians to COVID-19, let us both mourn for the families who have lost loved ones and be thankful for the Washingtonians who have pitched in to prevent further passing. Each of these 5,000 lives were more than a number to us. Each represents the loss of a unique individual who has left an empty chair in the lives of family, friends, and community," Inslee said.