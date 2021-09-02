Health and Welfare answers media questions about COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Idaho

Top Idaho health experts held a media briefing Tuesday afternoon to give an update on how the vaccine distribution is going in the Gem State.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is now headed into its second week of vaccinations for people age 65 and older. So far, there has been a lot of confusion about how to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Many residents have been unable to schedule an appointment, while many healthcare providers tell us there is not enough vaccine to keep up with demand.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch provided an update Tuesday afternoon on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then answered questions from media, along with state epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn and Sarah Leeds, Idaho Immunization Program manager.

Jeppesen said Idaho now has 407 enrolled vaccine providers and 46 more than are in the process of getting enrolled with the state. To date, Idaho has received 266,000 doses and 71 percent of those have been administered. He says Idaho is doing a good job of getting the vaccine out once they get it from the federal government.

"91 percent of first doses received in Idaho have been administered, which means there's less than one week's worth of inventory in the state right now," Jeppesen said. "The providers are doing a great job of getting those first doses within seven days, which is our goal."

Another highlight from the data, is that Idahoans are going back to get their second doses right on time. Jeppesen says the second doses are occurring at the rate they would expect at this point in the process.

There was a hiccup with the federal pharmacy partnership for long term care facilities. Not all the doses were being used by CVS and Walgreens. Jeppesen said Idaho reallocated 6,825 first doses and 6,825 second from Walgreens back to the state. The first doses have already been redistributed throughout Idaho. The second doses will arrive in a couple of weeks and go through the same process.

Idaho has added two more buttons to its coronavirus website to help with data transparency. The state is now tracking vaccine provider data and will be updated three times per week.