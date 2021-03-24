We will live stream the governor's remarks at 12 p.m. on KTVB.COM and our YouTube Channel.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little will make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho at noon today.

We will broadcast the announcement live on online and on air.

The governor is expected to address vaccine eligibility.

The Idaho COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) recently made adjustments to the vaccine eligibility timeline. Idahoans age 55-64 in the general population became eligible on Monday, March 22.

During an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare meeting on March 16, Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch announced that CVAC members determined Idahoans age 16-44 will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning April 26. However, that could change depending on the availability of the vaccine.

At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Department of Health and Welfare will holds its weekly media briefing about COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho. The media briefing was rescheduled by one day to follow Gov. Little's announcement. Little will not be participating in DHW's media briefing.



DHW Director Dave Jeppesen and Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch will offer brief remarks and an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccine in Idaho, and then will answer questions from media. Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, also will attend the briefing.

