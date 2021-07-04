The governor said no governmental entity will be allowed to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens to receive public services or access facilities.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little signed an executive order Wednesday banning all state governmental entities from requiring so-called “vaccine passports” – or proof of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens to receive public services or access facilities.

“Idahoans should be given the choice to receive the vaccine. We should not violate Idahoans’ personal freedoms by requiring them to receive it,” Little said. “Vaccine passports create different classes of citizens. Vaccine passports restrict the free flow of commerce during a time when life and the economy are returning to normal. Vaccine passports threaten individual freedom and patient privacy.”

This announcement comes as some states like New York are exploring the creation of vaccine passports.

“I have serious concerns that implementing COVID-19 vaccine passports will violate Idahoans’ medial privacy rights, prejudice those unable to receive the vaccine, slow our economic recovery, cause division among our populace and, ultimately, be counterproductive to the widespread administration of the COVID-19 vaccines among Idahoans,” Little said.

Little said nearly a half million Idahoans have chosen to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. He urged all Idahoans to get vaccinated to protect lives and return life, schools, and the economy to normal.