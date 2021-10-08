Vaccine lottery winners selected Tuesday in Washington's 3rd drawing

Washington will draw a winner for the third $250,000 cash prize in the "Shot of a Lifetime" vaccine lottery Tuesday morning.

WASHINGTON — Washington is expected to draw winners in its third vaccine lottery on Tuesday morning, including one recipient for a $250,000 prize.

The drawing in the "Shot of a Lifetime" lottery is expected to take place around 8 a.m. Winners will be contacted shortly after.

Winners have 72 hours to respond and claim their prize before officials will move on. Unclaimed prizes will be part of the fifth and final drawing.

This is the third of five planned drawings in Washington state.

How winners will be contacted

Officials who are calling winners have been issued special phones, according to a lottery spokesperson. Most have a 253 area code and will show a Fife, Wash. location on caller ID. One number is a 564 area code. If you receive a call from an unknown number that matches that description, people should answer the phone and check their voicemails.

Officials may also try text messaging winners when they get closer to the 72-hour deadline, which will be the last attempt to get ahold of people.

Skeptical presumptive winners can call Washington's Lottery customer service at (360) 810-2888 to confirm they've been selected, according to Washington's Lottery Deputy Director Joshua Johnston.

Unclaimed prizes from second drawing

Like the first drawing, there were many unclaimed prizes from the second drawing.

As of noon Monday, 159 of the 251 week two prizes were claimed. Washington Lottery officials said the 92 unclaimed prizes include: One set of four OL Reign season tickets and a jersey signed by the team, one set of two Seattle Storm tickets to each of the remaining games of the season, one set of two Club Level Seattle Mariners tickets to the 8/10/21 game, 34 Discover Passes, eight Washington State Parks camping gift cards, eight Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers, 22 Microsoft Xboxes, three Nintendo Switch packs, and 14 Amazon Echo Dots.