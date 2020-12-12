Washington state preparing to get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday

Healthcare workers, those in long-term care facilities, as well as firefighter paramedics and private ambulance drivers will be among the first to get the vaccine.

EVERETT, Wash. — Health officials in Washington state expect to get the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine early this week, and then the challenging work begins to get the those who are most at risk vaccinated.

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to speak Sunday at 11:30 a.m. regarding the state's vaccine rollout. You can watch the press conference live on king5.com when it begins.

The state should be receiving 62,400 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday, Dec. 15.

"And we’re finalizing those orders to the CDC today," said Michele Roberts on Friday, who is the acting assistant secretary for the Department of Health (DOH) and leading the vaccine distribution in Washington state. "The challenge is that we know demand is high and a lot of places really need this vaccine."

The first groups to receive the vaccine will be those most at risk, including frontline healthcare workers, along with firefighter paramedics, private ambulance drivers and others who risk coming into direct contact with patients infected with COVID-19.

But, even with more than 62,000 doses, Roberts said it's not enough.

"It’s tight right now. 62,000 doses of vaccine is not enough for that whole 1A group, which is at least a half million people," said Roberts.

DOH documents said it could take two months to cover frontline workers, especially considering it's a two dose vaccination.

But Roberts seemed hopeful.

The state is expected to get a total of 222,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine by the end of December. She also expects the Moderna vaccine to be approved for distribution in a week or two. If approved, Washington could receive 180,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of the month.

In total, the state could receive about 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of December.

Other vaccines are also coming up for final review in the next several months.

With a state population over seven million, health officials will need all the doses of the vaccine they can get.

In all of this, many people are wondering when will it be their turn to get vaccinated?