Washington and Idaho are falling behind other states when it comes to administering vaccine doses

Washington and Idaho are both in the bottom 25 states when it comes to how many vaccines have actually given to patients.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Idaho and Washington are falling behind other states when it comes to distributing vaccine doses.

According to data from the CDC, Washington ranks 14th in the nation for the number of doses received with more than 846,000 vaccines. Doses are allocated to states based on their population size.

However, Washington ranks 25 in the nation for how many of those doses have been given to patients, with only 51.6% of all doses administered.

Idaho ranks 40 in the nation for how many doses it has received. The Gem state has only given out 45.6% of them so far, making it number 38 in the nation in that category.