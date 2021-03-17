Washington expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Wednesday

With this next phase, more than 3 million people in Washington will be eligible for the vaccine.

SEATTLE — More critical workers in Washington are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, March 17.

That group includes employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk will also be included in this phase.

Washington enters Tier 2 of Phase 1B starting March 17, which is five days earlier than the state previously planned. With this next phase, more than 3 million people in Washington will be eligible for the vaccine.

As of March 13, 2021, the state has issued more than 2.4 million doses and has vaccinated more than 1.56 million people.

More than 901,416 people have been fully vaccinated — 11.94% of the state's population. More than 20% of the state's population have had at least one shot, according to the Washington State Department of Health's COVID-19 data dashboard. Those figures could rise rapidly during this next wave of eligibility.