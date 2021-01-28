Washington health leaders tell non-residents to get COVID-19 shot in their own state

"Please stop coming if you do not live or work in Washington. We do not have enough vaccine for you," the state Department of Health wrote in a tweet.

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) are pleading with non-residents to stop crossing state lines for COVID-19 vaccinations.

This comes as the Spokane Arena opened as a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday morning. The clinic is a partnership between CHAS, the Washington National Guard and the Spokane Regional Health District, with guidance provided by the DOH.

KREM 2 spoke with at least one person from Post Falls who showed up to the Spokane Arena clinic on Wednesday. The man said he provided his Idaho zip code online before going to the clinic, adding that CHAS told him several weeks ago that he could get vaccinated in Spokane since he is a patient of theirs.

Kelley Charvet, a spokesperson for CHAS, confirmed on Wednesday that workers at the mass vaccine clinic are asking people to show their IDs at check-in. She said during a media briefing, though, that qualified individuals who register for an appointment but do not have a Washington state ID will not be turned away from the site.

Washington state's PhaseFinder tool to determine vaccine eligibility does not ask people about their residency and CHAS is following this process for the mass vaccination clinic in Spokane. Charvet did tell KREM that "people need to get vaccinated in the state where they live and work."

"The federal government allocates vaccine doses to states based on population size, and right now, there is not enough vaccine for everyone who needs one. We only have vaccine for those living or working in Washington," she wrote in part. "We are relying on the honor system to get us through these phases in an equitable way, and that means trusting that people will not cross state lines into Washington for the purpose of getting vaccinated."

The DOH echoed this sentiment, writing in a Twitter thread that it is "relying on the honor system" to get people through the vaccine phases in an "equitable way."

"Please stop coming [to get vaccines] if you do not live or work in Washington. We do not have enough vaccine for you," the DOH wrote in a tweet. "Thank you neighbors for understanding."