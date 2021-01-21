Gov. Inslee announces Amazon pop-up vaccine clinic in Seattle this Sunday

A pop-up clinic from Amazon and Virginia Mason aims to vaccinate 2,000 people for COVID-19 this weekend.

SEATTLE — Amazon will open a pop-up clinic in Seattle on Sunday with the goal of vaccinating 2,000 people for COVID-19 in one day.

The event is in partnership with Virginia Mason.

“We’re eager to help save lives here in our own state to rebuild the economy with you and turn the page on COVID as quickly as we can,” said Amazon Senior VP of Global Corporate Affairs Jay Carney.

The clinic will be held on Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amazon meeting center on 7th Avenue in downtown Seattle. People can sign up to be on the vaccine waiting list to receive a vaccine on virginiamason.org.

The clinic will be open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine. Right now, Washington state is vaccinating people in Phase 1A, which includes high-risk health care workers and long-term care residents, and the first tier of Phase 1B, which includes people over 65 and people over 50 who live in multigenerational households.

Virginia Mason will provide vaccine, supplies and volunteers, according to Virginia Mason Franciscan Health co-CEO Dr. Gary Kaplan.

People will not be charged for the shot, regardless of if they have health insurance or not.

There will be free parking with access to an elevator, according to Kaplan.

The announcement comes one day after Amazon offered to help President Joe Biden achieve his vaccine goals by aiding in distribution.

Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon's Worldwide Consumer division, said in a letter to Biden on Wednesday that Amazon is "prepared to leverage our operations, information technology, and communications capabilities and expertise to assist your administration's vaccination efforts. Our scale allows us to make a meaningful impact immediately in the fight against COVID-19, and we stand ready to assist you in this effort."

Gov. Jay Inslee set a goal this week of vaccinating 45,000 people in Washington per day. However, between Jan. 6-12, Washington vaccinated on average 14,723 people per day.