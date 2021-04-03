Washington teachers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine: What we know

Educators and licensed childcare workers can schedule with providers right away, the state announced.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — There was relief and excitement Tuesday when Governor Jay Inslee announced that teachers, school employees and child care workers are now eligible to get vaccinated, effective immediately.

However, some KREM 2 viewers have said getting information on the shot is difficult, with educators next in line to get the vaccine. KREM 2 tried to get concrete information from the Department of Health, the Spokane Regional Health District and multiple school districts to no avail.

All K-12 public and private school employees, as well as childcare workers are being moved up to the currently eligible phase.

Local schools struggling with lack of information

"None of us really know a whole lot more than what was shared yesterday by the president in his press conference and what is in the directive," Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction spokesperson Katy Payne said.

President Biden said he will use federal authority to have states prioritize vaccinations for teachers. Payne said although they have been in touch with the DOH, there is no definitive answer on how and when educators will be getting vaccinated.

Local schools have been struggling with the lack of information as well. In an email to staff, Central Valley's superintendent said they "have received no details at this time on the rollout."

"There are several avenues for teachers and other school staff to take to get their vaccines," Payne added.

The first is going on PhaseFinder to book an appointment at a local pharmacy.

Back in January, the state announced a partnership with Kaiser Permanente for vaccinating just educators, but as of now, no teacher vaccination clinics are scheduled in the Spokane-area.

A third option would be adding vaccination clinics like Seattle has recently done.

"The state has been popping up these mass vaccination sites all over the place," she said. "I don't know of any additional ones that are planned for your area right now, but it wouldn't surprise me if there are more coming."

In a press conference Wednesday morning, SRHD Public Officer Dr. Frank Velazquez said he didn't know.

"We're standing and ready to hear what the rollout program is going to be for the teachers and staff and childcare vaccination," Dr. Velazquez said. "We'll be happy to help and assist in any of those in any of the components that we can provide assistance with."