University of Washington requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19

SEATTLE — The University of Washington announced Monday all students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of fall quarter.

UW announced the requirement with six weeks remaining in the spring quarter to give students enough time to get vaccinated before the summer, according to an update on the University's website.

Students will need to verify that they have been vaccinated before the start of the fall quarter. Students are allowed to claim medical, religious or philosophical exemptions. If students aren't able to get vaccinated where they live, vaccinations will be available on campus, according to the university. More information about the verification process and how to claim an exemption will be available in the summer.

A decision about whether to require faculty and staff to also be vaccinated is still being reviewed, the university said.

“Widespread vaccination is the only real way we can put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us and return to a more normal way of living, learning and working,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce wrote. “Our community is one that cares — about each other and about the state and society we serve. For your health, and for the health of us all, please get vaccinated as soon as you can.”