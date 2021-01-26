Tech issues, miscommunication lead to challenges in Tri-Cities mass vaccine site rollout

Washington state is mandating that the mass COVID-19 vaccine site in Kennewick require appointments after it was operating on a first come, first serve basis.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The rollout of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Tri-Cities area on Monday came with its fair share of miscommunication and hiccups.

It is one of four new mass vaccination sites opening across the state, including one at the Spokane Arena. The facilities will aid the state in its goal to administer 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations daily.

The mass vaccination center at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick was initially operating on a first come, first serve basis as the website for appointments kept crashing on Monday. Washington state has since mandated that the site switch to pre-registration for appointments beginning Tuesday, Jan. 26, according to information shared by the City of Pasco Fire Department during a Facebook Live.

Unlike Spokane's site, the mass vaccination clinic in Kennewick is a drive-thru rather than in-person operation.

Due to the scheduling issues, those with appointments before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 can get the COVID-19 vaccine at the fairgrounds. Those with appointments after 2 p.m. will need to get the shot on Wednesday.

The vaccination site distributed 500 COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. Organizers told KREM's Casey Decker on Tuesday that they are giving about 100 shots per hour.

To schedule an appointment, patients must first use the PhaseFinder tool to confirm their eligibility. Only those in Phases 1A and 1B-1 are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Phases 1A and 1B-1 include:

High-risk healthcare workers in healthcare settings

High-risk first responders

Long-term care facility residents and staff

All other workers at risk in healthcare settings

All people 65 years or older

All people 50 years or older in multigenerational households (home where individuals from 2 or more generations reside such as an elder and a grandchild)

Patients must then print or take a screenshot of the questionnaire results to show proof that they qualify for the vaccine. Appointments for the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination clinic can be made online through the DOH website.

The fairgrounds site quickly reached capacity on Monday, with Benton County announcing online that it had closed by about 11 a.m. because there were enough people in line for all of the day's vaccine allotment.

The county also addressed communication issues about vaccination site hours. DOH initially listed hours for the Tri-Cities fairgrounds as Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Benton County later corrected this information on Monday, noting that the site will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.