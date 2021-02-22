The Kroc Center in Coeur d'Alene opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The center is administering coronavirus vaccines in partnership with Heritage Health by appointment.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Residents of Coeur d’Alene now have another avenue for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Salvation Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene will partner with Heritage Health to deliver coronavirus vaccines. Vaccinations will start the first week of March. Residents 65 or older in Idaho are currently eligible for the vaccine.

The vaccines will be by appointment only. People can sign up to be on the Heritage Health waiting list for a vaccine online. Sign-ups are not available at the Kroc Center.

“Part of the mission of The Salvation Army has always been to meet the need in His name without discrimination,” said Kip Sharbono, Kroc Center Director. “We are fortunate to have the facility that was awarded to Coeur d’Alene, and even more so to have an organization that continues to find new ways to meet the needs of our community every day.”

As of Monday, Heritage Health has vaccinated 1,200 people. The vaccination clinic at The Kroc Center will be open Monday through Friday.

There are several other ways the residents of North Idaho can get vaccines.

Those who are interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment can visit the Kootenai Health website and click the link to register.

PHD also provided a list of other enrolled vaccine providers in North Idaho and registration for those ages 65 and older will begin in February. The providers include:

Panhandle Health District for Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties: Call 877-415-5225 to schedule an appointment.

Northwest Specialty Hospital for Kootenai County: Register online.

Heritage Health for Kootenai and Shoshone Counties: Register online.

Bonner General Health for Bonner County: Register online.

Kanisku Health Services for Bonner and Boundary counties: Register online.

Medicine Man Pharmacy for Boundary County: Register online.