Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe volunteer at Seattle mass vaccine site

The Seattle sports power couple said they wanted to do something positive for the community after such a difficult year.

SEATTLE — Seattle sports power couple Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe volunteered at the Lumen Field Event Center mass vaccination site Wednesday. The couple greeted people arriving for their appointments.

Approximately 1,200 people got a shot Wednesday at the Lumen clinic, which is the largest civilian-led vaccine site in the country, with the capacity to serve up to 22,000 people per day, if vaccine supply allows.

Rapinoe said this past year has been difficult in many ways, which is why they wanted to be part of the effort to help people get vaccinated.

"It's been so much sadness and grief," Rapinoe said. "Obviously, we know the death numbers and how many people have gotten it. We know just how much COVID has touched people's lives and how much a struggle it's been. For us to do something positive and exciting is really cool."

About 740,000 more people became eligible for COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday as Washington state moved into Phase 1B Tier 2, including more critical workers.

The new group includes employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement.