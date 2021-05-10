Spokane Tribe offers cash incentives to vaccinated members

The Spokane Tribal Business Council is offering $100 to member who receive any of the three available vaccines.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Tribe of Indians is offering cash incentives to members who get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Spokane Tribal Business Council is offering $100 to member who receive any of the three available vaccines. If you received the Moderna or Pfizer Vaccine your card must reflect you have had both doses. To receive the reward, members will need to provide a copy of their COVID-19 vaccination card and they must fill out an application available here.

They’re also doing drawings for $500 on May 14, June 16 and July 16. Those who are eligible include vaccinated tribal members, tribal employees, active clinic patients and vendors, suppliers, contractors and others who visit the reservation regularly.

Enrollment is voluntary and vaccination card images can be sent via text, email or drop-box delivery. To enter, contact Karen Proberts at 509-309-6502 or by email at karen.proberts@spokanetribe.com.

All who enter will be automatically entered each month but a participant can only win once.

As of April 21, the Washington Department of Health nearly 1,500 Native American in Spokane County are fully vaccinated and just over 2,000 are fully vaccinated. Statewide, the DOH reports over 26,000 Native Americans are fully vaccinated.