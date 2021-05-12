Spokane Public Schools could help vaccinate children 12 and up starting Friday

North Central High School will host vaccine clinics on May 14 and May 21 once the state approves the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 years of age and up.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools plans to vaccinate Spokane County children ages 12-15, pending state approval.

According to SPS Director of Communications Sandra Jarrad, North Central High School will host vaccine clinics on Friday, May 14 and Friday, May 21 once the state approves the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 years of age and older. Jarrad said that approval is expected Wednesday or Thursday.

Jarrad plans to release more information about the vaccination efforts Tuesday afternoon.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday it is expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The FDA action will be followed by the advisory committee's meeting, currently set for Wednesday. A draft agenda posted online says a vote would happen early Wednesday afternoon. If the committee gives the OK, the vaccines can then be distributed.

The agency said the two-dose vaccine has "met the statutory criteria" to allow the EUA to be amended, and says the "known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks."