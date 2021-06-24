Spokane nursing student wins $250K in Washington's vaccine lottery

Governor Jay Inslee congratulated Marissa, a Spokane nursing student, on her winning $250,000 in the 'Shot of a Lifetime' lottery.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman from Spokane is the latest winner of Washington’s vaccine lottery incentive.

During a press conference Thursday morning, Governor Jay Inslee congratulated Marissa, a Spokane nursing student, on her winning $250,000 in the 'Shot of a Lifetime' lottery and presented her with a check.

Inslee called Marissa a young leader who intends to save many lives throughout her career. Marissa said she plans to stay in Washington to start her career in nursing.

"I'm so honored to be here today," she said. "i just want to say stay healthy, stay safe and go get vaccinated."

There is only one more $250,000 drawing left for the Shot of a Lifetime on June 29. A $1 million drawing will take place July 13.

Residents are automatically entered into the drawing if they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination and are in the state Department of Health (DOH) vaccine database.

According to the Washington State Lottery, you must be in the Washington State Immunization Information System by 11:59 p.m. the Sunday before the drawing date to be included in that week’s lottery.

Here's how winners are selected: Vaccinated residents in the state's database will be assigned a number by the DOH. Washington State Lottery officials will use a random number generator starting at 8 a.m. on the day of the drawing to come up with a list of potential winners. The list will then be forwarded to the DOH to match the number with the appropriate name.

According to the Washington State Lottery website, the four $250,000 winners and the one $1 million prize winner will be contacted the day after each weekly drawing. Merchandise prize winners will be contacted up to two days after the drawing date.

In addition to the $250,000 prize, numbers were drawn to award a suite for 16 at a Mariners game, two sets of Seahawk tickets, including parking, 75 XBox game consoles, 5 Nintendo Switch games, 100 state parks Discover Passes, 20 day passes for State Parks, 20 fish and hunting licenses and 25 Alexa Echo Dots.

Kristi Weeks, Washington Lottery Director of Legal Services, said winners should be contacted either late Tuesday or Wednesday.

Winners will be asked if they would like their identity disclosed in a press release. However, the Washington State Lottery said the list of winners will “be a matter of public record.”

"Once somebody is contacted either by email or telephone, they have 72 hours to get back to us, so the clock will be ticking," said Weeks.

She said if someone gets a call from an out-of-state number or from an email that does not look official, they should contact the lottery's headquarters at (360)-810-2888.