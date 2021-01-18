Spokane gets mass vaccination site; WA residnts over 65 can get a COVID-19 vaccine

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced new mass vaccination sites across the state on Monday, including one at the Spokane Arena, in a goal to reach 45,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day.
This comes at the same time as Inslee announced the state will move to Phase 1B of the vaccination rollout process, and that the next phase will now include those 65 and older.
The move to the next phase also allows for more people considered at higher risk of severe complications from COVID-19 to get vaccinated, according to Inslee.
Inslee said that vaccine allocations for next week will be split between the mass vaccination sites, like the one at the Spokane Arena, local clinics and pharmacies, and existing vaccination sites in the Seattle-area.
As the state moves to the first tier of Phase 1B, this means those 65 and older as well as those who are 50 and older who live in multigenerational households.
The following tiers in Phase 1B include:
- Tier 2: High-risk critical workers that are 50 years old or older who work in select settings
- Tier 3: People 16 and older with two or more underlying conditions or comorbidities
- Tier 4: High-risk critical workers under 50 years old in certain settings
- Tier 4: People in congregated living settings and people experiencing homelessness
According to the Washington Department of Health, about 1 million people will be eligible under the first tier of Phase 1B.
The state also released a more in-depth version of the PhaseFinder Tool on Monday. The program will allow people to enter personal details, such as age, essential worker status and health conditions, to see if they are eligible. People can also enter contact details to be notified when they become eligible.