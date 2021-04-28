Here's where Spokane, North Idaho colleges stand on requiring COVID-19 vaccines

WSU is requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff. Other local colleges are still weighing the decision while others have decided against a requirement.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State University has joined a handful of higher education institutions that are requiring COVID-19 vaccines in the fall of 2021, including others in the state.

WSU students and staff will have to provide proof of the COVID-19 vaccination to engage in activities at a campus or location. All students living in university-owned housing will need to provide proof of vaccination, or approved exemption, by Aug. 6, 2021. Seattle University and Pacific Lutheran University, both in Washington state, will also require that students are fully vaccinated before arriving on campus in the fall.

Some universities and colleges around the Inland Northwest are still weighing whether to require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19, while some have already decided that they will not require proof of the shot.

Here's where local higher education institutions stand on requiring vaccination for students' return to campus.

University of Idaho

University of Idaho will not require COVID-19 vaccination for students or employees but the university will "strongly encourage it," UI spokesperson Jodi Walker wrote in a statement.

"Our Vandal community has responded incredibly well this last year, engaging in our surveillance testing and other protocols to keep our campus as heathy as possible. We are confident they will continue to show their commitment to our university by being vaccinated," her statement continues. "While had a successful year and remained open, we look forward to a return to a much more normal university experience in the fall."

Whitworth University

Trisha Coder, a spokesperson for Whitworth University, said leaders have not yet made a decision on a vaccine requirement but one is expected soon.

Community Colleges of Spokane

Carolyn Casey, a spokesperson for the Community Colleges of Spokane, said in a statement that leaders "have no plans to make vaccinations mandatory for our students in the fall."

"We will continue to emphasize the importance of everyone getting vaccinations and of following all state and federal health safety guidelines, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing," Casey's statement continues. "We are pleased to have the CHAS vaccination and drive-through testing site on our SCC campus and we plan to provide additional vaccine educational opportunities for our students and employees."

Other colleges, universities in the Inland NW

KREM 2 has reached out to Gonzaga and Eastern Washington Universities, along with North Idaho College, for an update on their decisions regarding vaccine requirements.