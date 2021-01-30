3 things to know this weekend

Idaho residents 65 and older prepare to get the vaccine; Plans to vaccinate teachers in Washington are underway; Spokane will remain in Phase 1 of reopening.

Some providers in North Idaho are now scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people who are 65 years of age or older.

Vaccinations for those ages 65 and older are expected to begin on Monday, Feb.1 throughout the state of Idaho, according to the state's vaccine distribution plan.

Panhandle Health District will receive 2,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week and the amount will increase to 3,800 doses for the following weeks, spokesperson Katherine Hoyer said in a press release on Friday. Doses will be evenly distributed to each county in North Idaho based on population. Read more.

A plan in the works aims to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers and school staff throughout Washington state.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and Kaiser Permanente are partnering to get vaccines to educators. Their "Get Ready" plan is designed to be launch-ready when personnel are eligible in Washington, and will focus on a safe return to school and commitment to fairness, equity and consistency of vaccine distribution. Read more.

Spokane’s Mayor Nadine Woodward is expressing frustration with changes to Washington’s "Road to Recovery" plan and the East region's placement in Phase 1.

“Just two weeks ago, we were meeting three of the four metrics for getting to the next phase. Here we are so close, and the plan has changed, the goal posts have been moved. Now we have to wait another two weeks,” Woodward said.