Spokane doctors, parents prepare for youth COVID-19 vaccinations

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state and the rest of the country have approval from the FDA and to vaccinate children as young as five using Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids, a move recommended by the CDC.

According to local pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Kalisvaart, the demand for vaccine for kids is high in Spokane.

"We had demand even prior to the approval yesterday," Kalisvaart said. "A lot of families asking us when we're going to have it available. If we had any kind of inside scoop on the vaccine, which we don't. "

Jessica Malde is one local parent hoping to get her children vaccinated. She has two sons aged 11 and 9 and a 6-year-old daughter.

"I was excited. It felt like a step in the right direction to ending the pandemic," Malde said. "I've gotten them vaccinated for Measles, Mumps and Rubella. I feel like it's not any different than that. I want to protect my kids, and I feel like that's the best way to do it at this point."

For Malde, it's about more than protecting just her kids.

"I think that having them around people in my family, especially more vulnerable family members," Malde said. "I mean, it's what I want to do for them also. Not just for my kids, but for their safety."

Local healthcare professionals are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated. It's another step in the fight against the pandemic.

"I feel like it's very important to both change the course of disease, hopefully try to settle down this pandemic," Kalisvaart said. "Also, to prevent some of those serious side effects, which we do still see in kids."

Some parents have expressed worry at getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19 for a variety of reasons. Some concerns include side-effects, not trusting the efficacy of the vaccine, or thinking the approval process was rushed.

Kalisvaart has heard a lot of these concerns as she treats families at her practice, but she had a message for those wondering if they should get their young ones vaccinated.

"The bottom line I always tell people is if pediatricians if we were concerned about the vaccines we were giving, the first group that would stop vaccinating their children would be the pediatricians," she said. "Every pediatrician I know is ready to get their kid vaccinated."

Both Velazquez and Kalisvaart said calling your pediatrician isn't the best way to get in line for the shot, as it could strain resources due to the high demand. Velazquez has asked people to go to the state's vaccine locator tool to find a provider with appointments locally. Kalisvaart said her practice plans on reaching out to their patients once they have doses in stock and appointments ready.