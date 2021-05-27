Check your ZIP code: List shows which Spokane County neighborhoods are getting vaccinated

Nearly 50% of Spokane County residents 16 years and older have initiated vaccination as of Monday, May 24, according to the Washington DOH.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — As Washington state works to meet Gov. Jay Inslee's goal of 70% of residents over 16 years old getting at least dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to reopen by June 30, the Spokane Regional Health District has released data showing vaccination rates by ZIP code.

Nearly 50% of Spokane County residents 16 years and older have initiated vaccination as of Monday, May 24 and 42% of people 16 and older are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). This is compared to more than 61% of people in this same population who have initiated vaccination statewide and more than 51% who are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

As of Thursday, May 27, the ZIP code with the highest vaccination rate in Spokane County is 99203, at 60.5%, followed by 99204 at 50.5 percent, according to data provided by SRHD. Both of these areas are located on Spokane's South Hill.

The ZIP code with the lowest vaccination rate is 99011 at 4.5%, according to the data from SRHD. This is Fairchild Airforce Base. Kelli Hawkins, a spokesperson for SRHD, clarified that vaccines administered by the U.S. Department of Defense or the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital are not reported to the Washington Disease Reporting System (WDRS), which likely explains the low vaccination rate. The Washington State Department of Health pulls it vaccination data from the WDRS, Hawkins said.

After Fairchild Air Force Base, the ZIP code with the second-lowest vaccination rate is 99009 at 25 percent. This is the unincorporated community of Elk located in Spokane County.

The following is a complete list of vaccination rates by ZIP code provided by SRHD on Thursday. Hawkins said it was compiled using county-level data from the DOH.

Note: This data is tentative and subject to change, according to Hawkins. The rates represent those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and they are a percentage of the total population within the ZIP code.

List of vaccination rates by ZIP code: