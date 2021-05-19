Concert ticket giveaways, free food and more: Spokane Arena hosting 'Vaccination Happy Hour' events

The events will take place at the Spokane Arena on May 2, and June 2, 8 and 16. They will include free food from local vendors, music and giveaways.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In an effort to celebrate COVID-19 vaccinations in Spokane County, the mass vaccine site at the Spokane Arena is hosting four "Vaccination Happy Hour" in May and June.

The events will take place at the Arena from 5-7 p.m. on May 2, and June 2, 8 and 16. They will include free food from local vendors, music and giveaways — including random drawings for tickets to upcoming concerts at the Arena. People who attend the events can also participate in "I’m Vaccinated" photo ops with the Spokane Shock's mascot, Shox the Fox, and the Spokane Chiefs’ Boomer.

Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), Greater Spokane, Inc. (GSI), Washington Department of Health (DOH) and the Spokane Public Facilities District (SPFD) combined resources to make the events happen, according to a press release from SRHD.

Tickets to live, in-person entertainment events will be given away by SPFD on the following Vaccination Happy Hour days:

May 25: Dude Perfect

June 2: Eric Church

June 8: The Weeknd

June 16: Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean will perform at the Arena on Sept. 16, 2021, followed by Dude Perfect on Nov. 4. Eric Church will make a stop at the Arena on April 16, 2022 and the Weeknd will perform at the venue on April 30.

The mass vaccination site is administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is available to people ages 18 and over. People can schedule an appointment online or simply walk in to one of the Vaccination Happy Hour events. Appointments can also be made by calling 833-VAX-HELP.