Riverfront Park to host two pop-up, drop-in COVID vaccine clinics

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is set to host two pop-up vaccination clinics this week, according to the city of Spokane.
The city is partnering with Safeway/Albertson and the Washington State Department of Health to set up the clinics on Wednesday and Friday. Safeway/Albertsons will be providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Medical Reserve Corp of the National Guard will be administering the shots.
Appointments are not needed and vaccinations will be available at a first come, first serve basis.
The clinic Wednesday is at the U.S. Pavilion in Riverfront Park during the Riverfront Spring Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The clinic Friday is at the Numerica Skate Ribbon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a happy hour event with food and drink specials and free roller skate and scooter rentals to those getting vaccinated. Support is provided by the Spokane Hospitality Coalition and David’s Pizza.
“Our community partners have really stepped up to help us make it as easy and attractive as possible for people to get a vaccine,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said in a press release. “It is taking a community effort to keep us moving forward and Spokane continues to respond. Our emphasis has been on those under 40, but these events are open to any adults.”