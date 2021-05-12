Riverfront Park to host two pop-up, drop-in COVID vaccine clinics

The city is partnering with Safeway/Albertson and the Washington State Department of Health to set up the clinics on Wednesday and Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park is set to host two pop-up vaccination clinics this week, according to the city of Spokane.

The city is partnering with Safeway/Albertson and the Washington State Department of Health to set up the clinics on Wednesday and Friday. Safeway/Albertsons will be providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Medical Reserve Corp of the National Guard will be administering the shots.

Appointments are not needed and vaccinations will be available at a first come, first serve basis.

The clinic Wednesday is at the U.S. Pavilion in Riverfront Park during the Riverfront Spring Market from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The clinic Friday is at the Numerica Skate Ribbon from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a happy hour event with food and drink specials and free roller skate and scooter rentals to those getting vaccinated. Support is provided by the Spokane Hospitality Coalition and David’s Pizza.