Protest and rally against new COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The crowd first met at the Spokane Arena and the protestors then marched toward Sacred Heart Medical Center.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than a thousand people gathered on Friday for a protest march and rally against the new Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

The crowd first met at the Spokane Arena and the protestors then marched toward Sacred Heart Medical Center.

The event was hosted in part by Church & State. Church & State is an online media group that is based out of Spokane.

The protest came on the same day that Spokane Regional Health District reported 330 new COVID cases in Spokane County. This was the fifth-highest amount of COVID-19 cases we've seen all year. It was also the fourth time the county has passed 300 new cases this month.

At the state level, the Department of Health continues to monitor statewide hospitalizations. Those hospitalizations have been pushed near 100 capacity this week.

On August 9, Gov. Jay Inslee is expanding the statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate to all K-12 school employees as well as employees of the state's higher education institutions.

This means that educators, staff, coaches, bus drivers and school volunteers will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated or face losing their job.

The mandate already applies to most state employees and health care workers.

Inslee also reinstated a mask mandate for indoor public spaces for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The universal mask mandate will take effect Monday, Aug. 23.