Proof of residency or work in Idaho now required for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

The Idaho Department of Health announced the new requirement Tuesday as the state continues to grapple with a limited supply of the vaccine.

Idaho has added a new requirement for those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine. You must live or work in the Gem State.



"Vaccine is being allocated to the states based on population numbers, and that means it's based on the number of people who live in each state," said Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen. "Given the limited number of doses Idaho is receiving, we want to make sure Idahoans who live or work here have as much access to the vaccine as possible so we can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our state."



Regardless of citizenship or immigration status, all eligible people with a primary residence or who work in Idaho should get vaccinated when it is their turn.



People who do not live in a primary residence or work in Idaho should make vaccine appointments in the state in which they have a primary residence.

People who register for vaccines with an Idaho provider will be asked to provide one of the following:

• A driver's license or work or school ID

• A letter with the person's name and address

• A utility bill with the person's name

• A voucher from an employer, faith-based institution, healthcare provider, school, or other registered organization or agency that the person lives or works in Idaho



The vaccine provider will not make a copy or record this information. This is only to show that the person seeking COVID-19 vaccine also currently lives or works in Idaho.

