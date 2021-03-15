PHD: North Idahoans 55 and older with medical conditions can get vaccines starting Monday

Specific age groups are the focus during Group 3 of Idaho's COVID-19 vaccine distribution, with a one-week priority period for those with health conditions.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Panhandle Health District announced that North Idaho residents 55 and older with pre-existing conditions are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines beginning Monday, March 15.

The advancement comes after the Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare announced plans and the potential timeline for Group 3 of Idaho's vaccine rollout. Specific age groups are the focus of Group 3, with a one-week priority period for those with qualifying medical conditions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Disabilities also count as qualifying medical conditions.

PHD said it will release appointments for residents 55 years and older, regardless of medical conditions, on Wednesday, March 17. The schedule for Group 3 in Idaho is as follows:

Age 55-64 with at least one medical condition: Appointments are available now for scheduling

Age 55-64 general population: Appointments for the week of March 22 will be released on Wednesday, March 17.

Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition: Appointments will open by Monday, March 29.

Age 45-54 general population: Appointments will open by Monday, April 5.

Different health districts within Idaho may choose to move through the various Group 3 subgroups at different rate, PHD leaders said in a press release.

Many vaccine providers are still using their own vaccine appointment scheduling tools, while others have shifted to using the state’s pre-registry vaccine tool where eligible individuals enter their name and contact information. From the pre-registry tool, providers pull names and directly connect with people who are eligible for vaccine.

Those who need help navigating the online appointment scheduling or do not have internet access can call PHD at 877-415-5225 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PHD is expecting to distribute 6,400 Moderna and Pfizer doses to enrolled providers in North Idaho next week. The region has received 78,000 vaccine doses to date.