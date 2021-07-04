Need a COVID-19 vaccine? MultiCare clinic in Spokane has appointments available

Appointments for the MultiCare vaccine clinic in Spokane are available on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9, along with the following Thursday and Friday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane County can schedule an appointment at a MultiCare clinic.

Appointments for the Deaconess vaccine clinic located at 910 W. 5th Ave. Suite 266 in Spokane are available on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9. Eligible residents can also schedule an appointment for the following Thursday or Friday.

The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine, which is available to people ages 18 and over. Those who would like to schedule an appointment can visit MultiCare's vaccine website.

Washington is currently in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 of the state's vaccine distribution plan. All adults in the state will be eligible to get the vaccine on April 15.

Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine include: