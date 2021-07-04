Need a COVID-19 vaccine? MultiCare clinic in Spokane has appointments available

SPOKANE, Wash. — Those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Spokane County can schedule an appointment at a MultiCare clinic.
Appointments for the Deaconess vaccine clinic located at 910 W. 5th Ave. Suite 266 in Spokane are available on Thursday, April 8 and Friday, April 9. Eligible residents can also schedule an appointment for the following Thursday or Friday.
The clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine, which is available to people ages 18 and over. Those who would like to schedule an appointment can visit MultiCare's vaccine website.
Washington is currently in Phase 1B tiers 3 and 4 of the state's vaccine distribution plan. All adults in the state will be eligible to get the vaccine on April 15.
Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine include:
- People 16 years or older with 2 or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions
- All people 60 years and older
- People, staff, and volunteers in certain congregate living settings: correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; settings where people experiencing homelessness live or access services
- High-risk critical workers* in certain congregate settings: agriculture, fishing vessel crews, food processing, grocery store/food bank, corrections (prisons, jails, detention centers), court of law, public transit, remaining first responders, restaurants, food services, construction, and manufacturing
- People 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness
- All people 50 and older who live in a multigenerational household
- All workers in health care settings
- Educators and school staff for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade and child care workers
- People who live or work in long-term care facilities