Moses Lake Fire Dept. faced staffing shortages before vaccine mandate, now losing 3 firefighters

Moses Lake is a small fire department. Out of 36 firefighter union members, the Moses Lake Fire department lost three.

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Many Washington fire departments are dealing with the impacts of losing firefighters due to the state's vaccine mandate.

Moses Lake Firefighters union will not accept the loss they've experienced. They are fighting to get them back.

Moses Lake is a small fire department. Out of 36 firefighter union members, the Moses Lake Fire Department lost three, according to the union representing Moses Lake firefighters. This may not seem like a lot, but the department was already experiencing a firefighter shortage, even before the state's vaccine mandate.

Leading up to the deadline for the state's vaccine mandate, the Moses Lake Firefighters Union featured each of the three firefighters who would be losing their jobs.

Captain Phil Walker, Lt. Jay Morice and firefighter Michael Evens make up about 70 years of experience in the department.

"Captain Phil Walker has been my captain on my shift for 19 of my nearly 21 years on the department," Schade Rouse, Moses Lake firefighter EMT said. "This man has been my mentor and my friend and my leader for so long, that I can honestly tell you that in my time that I have left, he won't be replaced."

Union leaders told KREM 2's Amanda Roley all three firefighters had their exemptions approved, but the city offered no accommodations. Union President Brandon said he was not surprised.

"They said they wanted us to use the best practices by getting vaccinated, and they didn't feel that we would offer our citizens, our taxpayers, the best offer if we didn't get vaccinated," Burns said.

According to the city of Moses Lake, it initially granted all accommodations that were sought. But after an evaluation with staff and the Fire Chief, it determined there were no accommodations that could be made.

In a press release, the city said it needed every penny of its reserve funds to bolster up the infrastructure of the community, not in fighting lawsuits.

The union explained, losing these firefighters will impact the calls the department responds to.

"We're not going to have enough staff units to be able to respond to every call that gets called in," Burns said. "There's times now that we have to use mutual aids to come in, but they're already short staffed as well."

Firefighter Mike Miner adds the shortage will likely mean unvaccinated and accommodated crews from other agencies will likely take their calls.

"People coming in to help fill gaps, say AMR, maybe they're transporting one of our citizens," Miner said. "They could potentially have people on there that are unvaccinated and given accommodations."

The union created a petition on change.org to bring back its firefighters.

The campaign is about 600 signatures away from reaching its goal of 2,500 signatures.