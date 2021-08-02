McMorris Rodgers ask Gov. Inslee to improve COVID vaccine rollout to help rural areas

“Rural areas are at a disadvantage when it comes to health care access and infrastructure," McMorris Rodgers wrote.

SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to Governor Jay Inslee Monday asking him to make improvements to vaccine distribution in Eastern Washington.

“Rural areas are at a disadvantage when it comes to health care access and infrastructure. We have a shared commitment of working to help set these communities up for success,” McMorris Rodgers wrote in the letter. “I urge your administration to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach to vaccine distribution, and to continue to provide certain priority population tiering flexibilities, so that health care providers can expeditiously administer the vaccine and avoid wastage.”

During a Washington State Hospital Association press briefing Monday, Columbia County Health System CEO Shane McGuire said they’ve been frustrated with the supply of vaccine and it’s not keeping up with demand. His hospital is in the second least populated county in the state of Washington and the average age of their citizens is 50.

“The supply is just not there to meet the demand,” McGuire said. “I think pretty much every hospital can tell you that across the state that there maintains frustration around that.”

McGuire said his hospital received 100 doses last week but they could administer 400-450 a week if they had access to more supply.

McMorris Rodgers is leading Congressional efforts in overseeing vaccine distribution as the top Republican on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

KREM 2 has reached out to Gov. Inslee’s office for a statement on the congresswoman’s letter. We have not heard back.