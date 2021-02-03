List: These pharmacies in Spokane County are administering COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart announced on Tuesday that pharmacies at five of its locations in Spokane County will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines.
The company is one of a handful of others whose pharmacies are offering vaccines to those who are eligible. Safeway, Yoke's, Fred Meyer and Costco are also listed as providers for Spokane County on the Washington State Department of Health's website.
Washington is currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B in its vaccine distribution plan. It includes people 65 and older and people over 50 years who live in multigenerational households.
Here is a list of pharmacies in Spokane County offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Walmart
The following Walmart locations in Spokane County are administering the Pfizer vaccine:
- Walmart Supercenter, 15727 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99037
- Walmart Supercenter, 9212 N. Colton St., Spokane, WA, 99218
- Walmart Supercenter, 2301 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA, 99205
- Walmart Supercenter, 1221 S. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights, WA, 99224
- Walmart Supercenter, 5025 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99212
Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment on the Walmart website once they are available.
Yoke's Pharmacy in Liberty Lake
Yoke's Pharmacy located at 1233 N. Liberty Lake Road is administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Those who are eligible can sign up online. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled and Yoke's will add more when the location receives more vaccine.
Fred Meyer
The following Fred Meyer locations are administering the COVID-19 vaccine:
- 12120 N. Division St. in Spokane
- 400 South Thor St. in Spokane
- 15609 E. Sprague Ave. in Veradale
Those who are eligible can sign up for an appointment online. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled and Fred Meyer will add more when the location(s) receive more vaccine.
Safeway
Safeway Pharmacy located at 14020 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Eligible patients can sign up for an appointment online.
Costco
The following Costco locations in Spokane County are offering COVID-19 vaccines:
- 12020 N Newport Hwy in Spokane
- 5601 East Sprague Ave. in Spokane
Eligible patients can sign up for an appointment online. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled and Costco will add more when the location(s) receive more vaccine.