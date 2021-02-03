List: These pharmacies in Spokane County are administering COVID-19 vaccines

Pharmacies at Walmart, Safeway, Yoke's, Costco and Fred Meyer stores in Spokane County are offering COVID-19 vaccines. Here's how to schedule an appointment.

Walmart announced on Tuesday that pharmacies at five of its locations in Spokane County will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines.

The company is one of a handful of others whose pharmacies are offering vaccines to those who are eligible. Safeway, Yoke's, Fred Meyer and Costco are also listed as providers for Spokane County on the Washington State Department of Health's website.

Washington is currently in Tier 1 of Phase 1B in its vaccine distribution plan. It includes people 65 and older and people over 50 years who live in multigenerational households.

Here is a list of pharmacies in Spokane County offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Walmart

The following Walmart locations in Spokane County are administering the Pfizer vaccine:

Walmart Supercenter, 15727 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99037

Walmart Supercenter, 9212 N. Colton St., Spokane, WA, 99218

Walmart Supercenter, 2301 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane, WA, 99205

Walmart Supercenter, 1221 S. Hayford Rd., Airway Heights, WA, 99224

Walmart Supercenter, 5025 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA, 99212

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment on the Walmart website once they are available.

Yoke's Pharmacy in Liberty Lake

Yoke's Pharmacy located at 1233 N. Liberty Lake Road is administering COVID-19 vaccines.

Those who are eligible can sign up online. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled and Yoke's will add more when the location receives more vaccine.

Fred Meyer

The following Fred Meyer locations are administering the COVID-19 vaccine:

12120 N. Division St. in Spokane

400 South Thor St. in Spokane

15609 E. Sprague Ave. in Veradale

Those who are eligible can sign up for an appointment online. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled and Fred Meyer will add more when the location(s) receive more vaccine.

Safeway

Safeway Pharmacy located at 14020 E Sprague Ave. in Spokane is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Eligible patients can sign up for an appointment online.

If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filled and Fred Meyer will add more when the location(s) receive more vaccine.

Costco

The following Costco locations in Spokane County are offering COVID-19 vaccines:

12020 N Newport Hwy in Spokane

5601 East Sprague Ave. in Spokane