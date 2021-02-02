With those 65 and older now eligible to receive the vaccine, the state is experiencing a shortage of supply.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen is asking Idahoans to be patient as the state works to a large population group vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Jeppesen, along with other leaders from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, provided an update on the state's vaccine rollout and took questions from the media.

Idaho has struggled to keep up with demand for the vaccine, especially as the state on Monday expanded eligibility to Idahoans over age 65.

By 9 a.m. that same day, both St. Luke's and Saint Alphonsus announced that all available appointments had been booked. More appointments will become available once more vaccine supply is received.

More than 269,000 Idahoans fall into this stage of the vaccine rollout. The rollout was expanded to those over 65 after first being made available to teachers, healthcare workers, emergency responders, corrections employees, and assisted living facility residents and workers, among others.

Jeppesen noted that, because the state is currently receiving only about 25,000 doses of the vaccine a week, it will take "several months" to get those over age 65 vaccinated.

"We ask for your patience of the public and those that are 65 and older," Jeppesen said. "Everyone 65 and older who wants the vaccine will be able to do so, those appointments will happen over the next coming several months."

Due to Idaho's limited supply of doses, many healthcare providers are working to vaccinate the most vulnerable seniors first, with some only accepting appointments from people age 80 and up.

Idaho is one of just two states that have vaccinated less than 6% of its population. As of Tuesday morning, 103,378 Idahoans had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 22,800 had received both doses.

Jeppesen said that, as of Tuesday, Idaho had received a total of 221,550 doses of the vaccine, and 120,400 doses had already been administered. That leaves about 101,000 doses that have been received by the state but not yet administered to Idahoans.

According to Jeppesen, first doses are generally getting administered within a week of being received by the state. Of the doses that have not been administered, about 47,500 are second doses.

"We have some more work to do to understand why the number of second doses not yet administered is higher than we were expecting," he said.

For Idahoans who would like to find out more about when and where they can get the vaccine, the Department of Health and Welfare has update its website with a step-by-step guide explaining who is eligible for the vaccine and when. The website also provides information on local vaccine providers throughout the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little announced that the state would move out of Stage 2 of the coronavirus reopening plan and into Stage 3. The relaxed COVID-19 restrictions across the state come in response to a downward trend of new infections and hospitalizations.

Under the new stage, gathering size caps will rise from 10 people to 50 people. Religious and political expression, education, and healthcare activities are exempt from the group size limits.

Sporting events are also exempt so long as organizers follow the Idaho State Board of Education COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Despite easing restrictions, Little warned that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.

"This is not a signal to let up on our collective good efforts," Little said. "We must stay vigilant."

