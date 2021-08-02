Spokane Transit joins Uber and Lyft in offering a free commute to and from vaccine appointments.

SPOKANE, Wash. — In the latest series of government efforts to increase access to the vaccine, President Joe Biden announced a partnership between the White House, Uber and Lyft. The president tweeted that the White House is "working hard to ensure transportation is less of a barrier when it comes to getting a COVID-19 vaccine."

Here are the different ways you can get a free ride to a vaccine appointment.

Spokane Transit

Spokane Transit is offering free rides to coronavirus vaccine appointments for a limited time. Between May 12 and June 12, customers in Paratransit's service area can get free door-to-door rides to and from vaccine appointments.

The STA website said they began offering this support after a recent request from the Washington State Department of Health.

Reservations can be made up to the day before appointments by calling 509-328-1552 during business hours or by going to their website. More details on safety precautions being made on the transit is also on the Spokane Transit website.

Do you need a ride to get vaccinated?



STA is offering free door-to-door rides to and from your COVID-19 vaccination appointments!



Call 328-1552 to make your reservation before the offer ends June 12! Learn more at https://t.co/xaAC1PMo62.#Spokane #COVID19Vaccination pic.twitter.com/E9sl0BqSjg — Spokane Transit (@spokanetransit) May 21, 2021

Uber

Uber is one of two ride sharing companies that has pared up with the White House to provide free rides. The company tweeted about the vaccine incentive saying, "Let's move our country forward and beat this pandemic together."

Uber also has the option for people to donate money to help others get a free ride. Their website says they have received over $12 million in donations plus a little help from Uber, PayPal and Walgreens. You can donate here.

We’ve teamed up with @WhiteHouse to help provide free rides* to and from vaccine sites across the country.



We’re almost there. Together, we can help get America moving again.



Thank you for getting vaccinated.



Learn More → https://t.co/qjIf1nOlrh



*up to $25 off each ride pic.twitter.com/nhIFWbVvlM — Uber (@Uber) May 24, 2021

Lyft

Lyft is also partnering with the Biden White House in offering free rides to vaccine appointments. The company started the effort to increase vaccine access on May 24. Lyft does have a $15 limit for rides each way.

The ride share company's website says "Get in, America. We’re riding, biking, and scooting to get our shots." They're calling it the "ride of the century".