'Finally, some protection': Grocery store workers relieved after Washington COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expansion

Many critical workers in Washington are eligible for the vaccine starting Wednesday, March 17.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Many industries have shut down during the pandemic, but grocery stores never closed. Now that Washington is in Tier 2 of Phase 1B, workers were able to get their COVID-19 vaccination starting Wednesday, March 17.

A new group of critical workers in Washington are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This group includes employees in certain congregate settings, such as grocery stores, agriculture, corrections, transit and law enforcement.

People age 16 years and older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at a high risk are also included in this phase.

Today, the new eligibility expansion gave hope and a step forward for some of those workers.

Safeway receiving clerk Candace Miller is taking advantage of the first day grocery store workers are allowed to get the shot.

"It is a great day for all of us," Miller said. "I'm pretty excited to get in and get the first dose of shots."

Waiting in line for her appointment, Miller added this is the first step of the world going back to "normal." She said working in an industry that combines people and food has been "crazy."

"We were there every day and you had that chance and you had that exposure, every single day," she said about the possibility of contracting the virus. "That was our job, and that's what we had to do, so we just kept doing it. But it's nice to have this extra little bit of protection."

Costco clerk Scott Egeland said he is excited to finally get the vaccine, because working face-to-face with some customers has been frustrating.

"It's been awful, it's been a debacle," Egeland said. "Finally, some protection."

Egeland works at the Costco in Coeur d'Alene, ID, but lives in Spokane.

"My company makes me feel safe, but there are customers that don't want to wear masks," he said. "We can't follow everyone around in the store and tell them to wear a mask, we need to work."

Getting the vaccine today was a blessing, he said.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1439 is the union that represents food workers across the Inland Northwest. President Eric Renner said his union of around 8,000 members have been lobbying the Governor to include retail grocery and food processing employees for months.

"I would have liked to have seen it happen a long time ago," Renner said. "But we're happy that it's happening now."

Grocery workers, both retail and food processing, have been on the frontline of the pandemic from the start, he said. He added the union helped negotiated safety protocols, hazard pay and pandemic benefits.

"Some of the local grocery stores are seeing thousands and thousands of customers a week," he said. "That's a lot of exposure."

He added that the union is thrilled to know their members are going to get some relief after a long, tough year. Both Miller and Egeland said they are finally feeling hopeful.