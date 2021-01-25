Idaho Gov. Brad Little receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Little received the Moderna vaccine at Primary Health in Meridian, according to a statement from his office. He is hopeful that receiving the vaccine, which he referred to as "safe and effective," will encourage other Idahoans to make an appointment as they qualify.

"People need to get vaccinated, and what people need to know today is that when it comes to the first of February, we don't have enough vaccine in the State of Idaho," Little said. "There's going to be a long line. So if you miss the opportunity now, you're going to be in a longer line. We're trying to get as much vaccine as we can. We're getting it out."