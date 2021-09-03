‘It feels very liberating’: Fully vaccinated Spokane woman talks life after COVID-19 battle

Sheryl Cooney was bed-ridden for a week after catching COVID-19 in early January but recently received her second dose of the vaccine.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With more vaccines rolling out across the globe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.

The entire country began shutting down because of the coronavirus almost exactly one year ago.

“We didn’t have Thanksgiving, we didn’t have Christmas, we didn’t have parties, we didn’t go to Costco,” Sheryl Cooney of Spokane said after one year of following COVID-19 protocols.

Indoor gatherings without a mask can once again become a reality, according to the CDC. The new guidelines lay out what's changed since doses have become more available.

Anyone who’s been fully vaccinated can meet with one another without worrying about contracting or spreading the virus.

“You know, we just tried to follow all the rules and do everything,” Cooney explained. “It’s quite an insidious virus, it’s just everywhere.”

Cooney and her husband battled COVID-19 in early January and the virus caused problems for them. Muscle aches, a high fever, pain and a loss of appetite were among their symptoms.

She was stuck in her bed for a full week and has experienced moments of fatigue after the initial recovery period.

“Other than that, we recovered quite nicely," she said.

When the opportunity came to get vaccinated, they knew they were going to take advantage of the resources available. Their first dose was administered at the Spokane Arena mass vaccine site and their second came from the Spokane Regional Health District.

“After that vaccine, we went to David’s Pizza and had the best French dip I’ve ever had,” Cooney laughingly exclaimed.

That was the first restaurant she had eaten in since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, she went to Costco and now she’s looking forward to spending time with her friends and family once again.